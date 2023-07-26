 
Zara Larson doesn’t want to work with ‘just guys in the room’ after being harassed

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Swedish musician Zara Larson is afraid to work alone with men after being inappropriately touched
Zara Larsson, the pop sensation from Sweden who rose to fame at the young age of 10, has opened up about her experience of being subjected to inappropriate behavior and abuse of power by music industry executives during her early career.

On Wednesday night, Larsson's interview with comedian Leigh Francis, in which she revealed her experiences of abuse in the music industry, will be broadcasted on his television show, Shopping With Keith Lemon.

“Being very young I think people abused their power a lot, made really inappropriate suggestions or they touch you funny, or they say stuff where you're like, ‘Why did you say that?’”

When asked if it was difficult as a young female artist, “Yes, it definitely can be. There have, for sure, been some moments where I'm like, ‘What's going on?’ "

“Nowadays, I don't want to work with just guys in the room. At the beginning I was just going along with it.”

“Nowadays, I'm just like, at least have one other girl in the room. I would love to make an album with just girls.”

At the age of 10, Larsson embarked on her music career and gained recognition after winning the Swedish equivalent of Britain's Got Talent.

 She achieved global success at the age of 15, with the release of her first song. The track caught the attention of the music industry, leading to her signing with the TEN Music Group at 14.

Her debut single, Uncover, which was released soon after, achieved a six-time Platinum status in Sweden.

