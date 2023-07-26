 
Salma Hayek posts star-studded throwback photo with Jennifer Lopez to wish her on birthday

By
Web Desk

July 26, 2023


Magic Mike actress Salma Hayek surprised her fans on Tuesday evening by sharing an epic throwback photo on her Instagram account.

The picture, taken about two decades ago, captured Hayek in a black plunging outfit, posing with several A-list actresses who are still at the top of their game today.

The glamorous ladies in the picture include Susan Sarandon, Jennifer Lopez, and Gael Garcia Bernal, along with Ben Affleck. They were pictured attending an exclusive party, joined by power agent Ed Limato who represented several Hollywood stars such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicolas Cage, and Denzel Washington, among others. Limato passed away in 2010.

The Frida actress shared the photo in honor of Jennifer Lopez's birthday, who was also in the picture. Hayek's caption not only wished Lopez a happy birthday but also reflected on their journey to success. She wrote, "It made me think back to a time when they said we wouldn’t make it. Then they said we wouldn’t last. Keep shining chica and keep enjoying every second of it!"

Meanwhile, Hayek has been using her Instagram page to share glimpses of her personal life and stunning looks.

In early July, she posted a picture of herself in a bikini, standing in a swimming pool without any makeup. The 56-year-old actress looked sensational with her toned physique, flawless skin, and famous long black locks worn down behind her shoulders.

In her caption, she wished her followers a happy National Bikini Day and playfully expressed hope that the swimwear would not be banned anytime soon.

