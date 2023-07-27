Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles divorcing from husband Richard Lawson

Tina Knowles is reportedly filing divorce from her husband of eight years, Richard Lawson.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Tina, who booked it to a Los Angeles County court on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023, is asking the court to terminate spousal support rights for both her and Lawson.

Tina does not share any children with Lawson shares two daughters Beyoncé and Solange with her ex-husband Mathew Knowles.

Meanwhile, Lawson has actor Bianca Lawson with his first wife, Denise Gordy, and a son named Ricky.

Moreover, she is now seeking to change her name, Celestine Lawson, back to Celestine Knowles.

Tina and Richard knew each other for 30 years before getting together, as she was best friends with his late sister. The pair didn’t start dating until 2013. They ended up getting married two years later, in April 2015, on a yacht in Newport Beach, California.

The businesswoman has cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reasoning for their split.

According to Page Six, split rumours started circulating earlier this month after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Knowles didn’t join her husband on his press tour for Black Terror.

Furthermore, the two who usually are active in social media had been quiet on the platform. Fans also noticed that Tina had changed her Instagram bio from Tina Lawson back to Tina Knowles.

The news comes after Tina’s home was burglarised in early July. TMZ had reported that the burglars came away with more than $1 million in stolen cash and jewellery. However, Tina was not in her home at the time of the robbery.