 
menu menu menu

Elon Musk and Grimes enjoying romantic Italian reunion?

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Elon Musk and Grimes enjoying romantic Italian reunion?
Elon Musk and Grimes enjoying romantic Italian reunion?

It appears as if on-and-off-again exes Elon Musk and Grimes are enjoying a romantic Italian reunion.

The former couple were both seen enjoying a getaway in the picturesque town of Portofino this week.

The pictures were shared on DailyMail which show that the musician was spotted strolling through the streets with their three-year-old son X, while the billionaire Tesla founder enjoyed a meal with his teenage son Saxon just a few feet away.

The former flames - who first got together in 2018, welcomed two kids together, and broke up and got back together numerous times before ultimately splitting in March 2022 - are said to have both attended the wedding of billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya and his longtime girlfriend, Nathalie Dompé, this week.

Photographers caught the Tesla creator, 52, dining with his 17-year-old son Saxon, whom he shares with ex-Justine Wilson, at the restaurant of the resort on Tuesday.

He dressed casually for the meal, donning a brown T-shirt and black trousers, while Saxon opted for a white tee.

As for Grimes, 35, she was seen walking to the wedding hand-in-hand with her and Elon's young son.

At one point, the singer - who was surrounded by bodyguards - picked little X up and carried him.

However, in September 2021, Elon told Page Six that they were 'semi-separated' but insisted they were 'still in love.'

'We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,' he said.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian helps ex Tristan Thompson in healing after death of his mom video

Khloe Kardashian helps ex Tristan Thompson in healing after death of his mom
From childhood trauma to son’s tragic loss: A look back at Sinéad O'Connor tumultuous life video

From childhood trauma to son’s tragic loss: A look back at Sinéad O'Connor tumultuous life

Meghan Markle’s turned Lilibet into ‘public property’

Meghan Markle’s turned Lilibet into ‘public property’
Where does Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship stand?

Where does Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship stand?
King Charles’ monarchy needs Prince William’s ‘meaningful’ insights to work

King Charles’ monarchy needs Prince William’s ‘meaningful’ insights to work
Kylie Jenner, Kendall on being ‘violated’ by paparazzi as teenagers

Kylie Jenner, Kendall on being ‘violated’ by paparazzi as teenagers
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk chemistry ‘already off the charts’ after PDA filled outing

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk chemistry ‘already off the charts’ after PDA filled outing

Sinead O’Connor’s documentary director feels ‘devastated’ after singer’s death

Sinead O’Connor’s documentary director feels ‘devastated’ after singer’s death
Post Malone opens up about 'lifestyles changes' after daughter's birth

Post Malone opens up about 'lifestyles changes' after daughter's birth