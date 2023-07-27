Ariana Grande's heartfelt birthday tribute to best friend Liz Gillies

Ariana Grande took the opportunity to shower her long-time best friend, Liz Gillies, with love and affection as Gillies celebrated her 30th birthday. The "7 Rings" singer expressed her heartfelt wishes for Gillies on her special day through a touching Instagram Story tribute.

In a candid selfie of the two, Grande wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful, brilliant, talented, funniest person I've ever met in my life @lizgillz."

She went on to reflect on their enduring friendship, spanning 16 years, "You have made my heart so unfathomably happy and whole these past 16 years! Absolutely everything and also, absolutely nothing has changed. I love you more than words can possibly express and I hope we can be best friends in every life."



The connection between Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies traces back to their childhood when they both starred in the Broadway production of 13. Their paths crossed again when they became co-stars in the Nickelodeon series Victorious, which aired from 2010 to 2013 and ran for four seasons.

Despite their busy careers, the two have managed to keep their friendship intact over the years. In fact, Grande even invited Gillies to appear in her "Thank U, Next" music video in 2019, demonstrating the depth of their enduring bond.