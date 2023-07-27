Princess Charlotte is 'more than ready' to support Prince George in monarchy

Prince George sees Princess Charlotte as King Charles sees Princess Anne in his life.



The young Wales kids are each other's anchor in the Royal journeys together.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond tells OK!: "Charles and Anne were both so young when their mother very suddenly became Queen and took on all the responsibilities that the job entailed. So they were thrown together, under the watch of their nannies and grandparents, during their parents’ long absences from home.

"George and Charlotte are enjoying a much more normal upbringing with hands-on parenting from both William and Catherine — and they also have time to get used to the idea that their parents will one day be King and Queen.

"I’m sure in years to come George will be hugely grateful for his sister’s support, she looks as if she is more than ready to help out both her brothers when needed."



George is next in line to throne after his father Prince William. At the time of his coronation, Princess Charlotte will be appointed Princess Royal.