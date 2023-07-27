 
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Amanda Collin to play Jeyne Arryn

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

"House of the Dragon" would see Danish actor Amanda Collin play an important role in Season 2 of the hit TV series.

According to a report, she would play Jeyne Arryn in the fantasy TV series, which is a prequel to the hit HBO show "Game of Thrones".

Amid the ongoing Hollywood strike, the second season of House of the Dragon featuring Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke is continuing its production.

According to reports, the production would continue until September this year.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood”, the drama is set 200 years before the events that played out in "Game of Thrones" and focuses on how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war.

"House of The Dragon" begins with King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) deliberating who should be his next heir - his brother Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) or his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy).

"Game of Thrones" first aired in 2011, becoming a global phenomenon. The award-winning HBO series wrapped up in 2019 with a finale that divided fans.

