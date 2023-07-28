Meghan Markle quiet as Hollywood protests against AI technology

Meghan Markle’s silence is being observed by experts as Hollywood goes on strike.



The Duchess of Sussex is keeping mum as various actors protest against the use of AI.

Amongst them is also the Duchess’s former union, Screen Actors Guild, with its active part in the movement.

Meghan has fondly spoken about the association in the past during her tell-all interview with Oprah.

She also told the Palace that at her "old job there was a union" would "protect her.”

Meanwhile, expert Ephraim Hardcastlewho writes in Daily Mail how Meghan was once a "proud member" of Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

This comes as Meghan loses her partnership with Spotify, under which the Duchess was asked to create various audio content for the giant.