Kim Kardashian sends love to ‘beautiful’ grandmother on 89th birthday

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has extended love and sweet wishes to her ‘beautiful’ grandmother on 89th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, Skims co-founder posted a sweet photo with grandmother and wrote, “Happy 89th birthday to my beautiful grandmother, MJ!

“I know your birthday was yesterday, but I was busy celebrating you and living in the moment, but I wanted to take a minute to let the world know how truly special you are. You are the foundation of our family and a true pillar of strength.”

Kim further said, “A two time cancer survivor and the best role model a girl could ask for. I love spending time with you and taking in all of your knowledge. It’s crazy to see how we are so much alike and how you really started it all.”

“I’m so lucky to have you here to see all of your grand kids and great grand babies grow up! I love you so much grandma and would do anything for you…I know you know all of this but wanted to tell you again”, Kim Kardashian added.



Fans and friends also dropped sweet comments to wish Kim’s grandmother.