Michelle Yeoh ties knot with longtime partner, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt: Photos

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Michelle Yeoh has recently tied the knot with her longtime partner Jean Todt after 19-year long engagement.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star wed ex-Ferrari CEO in Geneva, Switzerland on July 27, following a 19-year long engagement while the photos were shared by Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa on Instagram.

Felipe posted a few snaps from the ceremony, which also included a beautiful card speaking of their love story and how they first met in Shanghai, China.

The card mentioned that two months after Michelle and Jean met, he proposed to her and she said "yes".

It also read, “Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends. We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

In the caption, Felipe wrote, “Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much.”

In the photos, the Oscar winner was seen wearing two different attires for the big day, with one featuring a beige-tone gown with a corseted bodice and gold embellishments.

Another outfit was a bridal tiered skirt and a white silk button up top. Jean donned a dark blue suit at the event.

Felipe also shared a photo of the moment when the couple said ‘I do’ and signed their wedding certificate.

Meanwhile, Michelle has yet to share the news of her wedding on social media.

