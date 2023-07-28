 
Prince Harry is living in a ‘desert’ of dwindling creative supply

By
Web Desk

July 28, 2023

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle is starting to drown in a ‘yawning chasm of irrelevance’.

British journalist Angela Epstein broke down her thoughts about the couple's growing lack of relevance.

She broke it all down during her most recent piece with Express UK.

She started everything off by saying, “Having exhausted every opportunity to trash the family and monetise the Windsor link, what’s left is a yawning chasm of irrelevance and a desert of imaginative ideas.”

“Perhaps best witnessed by the fact the couple’s £15.5million ($20million) Spotify deal fell through in June after just one series of the Duchess’s series on gender inequality, Archetypes.”

In the midst of this chat, Ms Epstein also hypothesized this occurred because the couple “somehow failed to deliver the material which would justify such an eye-watering sum.”

Plus “What's more, their £76.5million ($98million) deal with Netflix is reportedly ‘hanging in the balance’.”

In the end, it's apparent that since “the Sussexes officially left Frogmore Cottage, the UK home gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth, last month,” the “fine skeins that bound the Sussexes to Harry`s royal heritage have now been snapped away.”

