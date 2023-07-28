Katie Price unveils results of latest cosmetic surgery: Nose job, cheek fillers, and lip lift

Katie Price has recently revealed the results of her most recent cosmetic surgery. The former glamour model is said to have undergone a nose job, cheek fillers and a lip lift.



The former I Am A Celebrity star was spotted collecting her Range Rover from the car pound seized by police last week. Her car was seized because she was caught driving without a license or insurance.

The 45-year-old model showed off the results of her latest cosmetic surgery as she walked through the location of Car Pound, accompanied by her on-and-off partner Carl Woods, reports Mirror.

She was spotted wearing a loose jumpsuit with zebra printing pairing it with summer sliders.

The mum-of-five collected her luxurious car while wearing her brunette locks off her face and her hair was slicked back into a ponytail, clearly displaying the results of her nose job, cheek filler and lip lift surgery.

The former TV star recently went under the knife for a nose job which she revealed during a TikTok live, her mother didn't shy away from criticising her and claimed that Katie is suffering from body dysmorphia.

Katie hasn't kept her love for cosmetic surgeries any secret. Last year she went to get her 16th boob job in a bid to have the biggest break in the UK even after a warning from medical specialists that she might lose her life in the process.

Katie told her fans she just had anti-wrinkles done, lips done and got a new nose adding that she feels refreshed.