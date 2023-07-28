Jennifer Garner ready to get into ‘superhero shape’ for Elektra

Jennifer Garner is ready to get into shape for her character Elektra one more time.



A source spilled to OK! magazine, the actress will reprise her role for the upcoming movie, Deadpool 3.

“Jen is ecstatic, and she's hitting the gym hard these days and on a strict diet to snap back into superhero shape,” said the insider.

The source told the outlet, “She was always bummed she played a Marvel character before the superhero film renaissance came about, but now she’s finally getting her chance to pick up Elektra’s sai again.”

Interestingly, Garner rose to fame as an action star with her assassin role in 2003’s Daredevil alongside her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Meanwhile, the 13 Going on 30 actress also pointed out that her three children are not fond of watching their mother in theatres. So, they won’t be seeing this movie as well.

“My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry. It’s different,” stated Jennifer.

The actress opened up that her children love their father Ben’s work, adding, “They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance.”

Ben, who split with Jennifer in 2018, told in a latest interview that the first movie his children watched with him was “Armageddon”.

“They really like the idea that I was an astronaut or an oil driller ... or they just found the whole thing kind of preposterous but they loved it. They loved the fun of it,” he noted.