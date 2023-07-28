Who is Megan Fox's friend Brittney Boyce?

Megan Fox lashed out at her haters when she was called out for promoting a friends "GoFundMe"page.

"One thing you are not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity,"'she wrote on Instagram.

The actress was attacked when encouraged fans to donate to a fundraiser dedicated to nail tech Brittney Boyce's father Michael's medical expenses amid his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Megan's critics she should just pay the full amount of $60,000 herself.



Responding to the backlash, Megan clapped back at her critics in an Instagram Story post on Thursday. "Hey weirdos," she began, addressing her haters. "Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe Brit doesn't want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?"

"So instead she asked me to post the gofund me so that many people could donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal,"she said.

The actor added, "I just obliged her request. Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and i will do it privately."

Who is Brittney Boyce?

Brittney Boyce is an LA based nail artist with over a decade experience in the nail industry.

She is the founder of NAILS OF LA, and has amassed a portfolio with a breadth of expertise that extends from luxury fashion campaigns and covers of beauty magazines to the hands of celebrity clientele.

Her most prominent clients are Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Olivia Rodrigo, Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Iggy Azalea and Madonna among others.