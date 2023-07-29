Mandy Moore expresses concern over her toddler’s rare ‘skin condition’

This is Us star Mandy Moore has recently expressed her concerns after her two-year-old son August, known as Gus, has been diagnosed with a rare skin condition called Gianotti Crosti syndrome.



On July 28, Moore took to Instagram Story to talk about “crazy rash” that his son “woke up” with last week.

Sharing her son’s photo, the actress wrote in the caption, “This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am.”

The Chasing Liberty actress said, “We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch.”

Moore revealed that she took Gus to “paediatrician, dermatologist and paediatric dermatologist” all the while her young boy was all “smiles and laughs like the rockstar he is”.

A Walk to Remember actress pointed out that the doctors eventually find out the skin condition, stating, “Turns out it’s a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome.”

“It's all over his legs and feet (ouch) and the backs of his arms but nowhere else,” remarked the 39-year-old alongside an image of her toddler’s legs covered in red splotches.

According to National Institutes of Health, Gianotti-Crosti syndrome is a rare skin condition affecting kids, usually through blisters on the legs, butt and arms.

As far as recovery is concerned, the Princess Diaries actress revealed that the only treatment for the rash is “Benadryl and steroid cream and it could still last 6-8 weeks”.

In the end, Moore reflected on motherhood, adding, “All of that to say, this parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless (and yes I'm ever so grateful it's only an itchy skin condition).”

“Kids are resilient and as long as he's smiling through it, we are a-okay,” concluded the actress.