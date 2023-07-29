Rising rapper Bia talks about collaborating with Timbaland, Busta Rhymes

Rising rapper Bia is making waves in the music industry with her two albums, "For Certain" (2020) and "Really Her" (2023), and has caught the attention of major veterans in the rap world.

Collaborating with renowned artists like Timbaland and Busta Rhymes, she is experiencing a surreal and inspiring journey, she told Billboard.

Bia recently teamed up with the legendary producer Timbaland on the single "I'm That B**ch."

“Timbaland is so legendary, like he dropped so many gems and to just be in the same room with someone like that who has that type of catalog, you can just learn from them.” she said.

Given her admiration for the late Aaliyah, who was one of her favorite artists, Bia admitted she feels blessed to have had the opportunity to play her album for Timbaland, who loved her music and offered valuable feedback.

In another impressive collaboration, Bia joined forces with Busta Rhymes for the track "Beach Ball." The collaboration came about when Busta specifically approached her for the guest spot, knowing she would bring something special to the song.

With her career just getting started, Bia's journey in the music industry is filled with exciting opportunities and admiration from esteemed artists.