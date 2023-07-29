Harry Styles is spotted on boat ride with James Corden

 
By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Harry Styles made the best out of a boat ride in Bolsena, Italy with his close friends Victoria’s Secret lingerie model Jacquelyn Jablonski and James Corden. The singer showed off his tattoos as he pulled his checkered shirt off and soaked up the sun.

Next to him, Jacquelyn showed off her model figure in a black string bikini as she was accompanied by her Lacrosse player fiancee Xander Ritz. Xander is also a close friend of the Sign of the Times singer.

Other members of the small party included former late-night show host James Corden and his wife, Julia. The two sailed off to Italy after moving back to the UK after James stepped down from his position as host on The Late Late Show.

The group it seems are taking some time away from work as they were spotted making their way to Lake Bolsena which is the largest volcanic lake in Europe. Harry should be well acquainted with his surroundings since it has been reported that he owns property near Bolsena in Civita di Bagnoregio.

They spent their time enjoying some pizzas before they set off on the boat and Harry took control of the wheel for the ride. The singer rolled up his khaki shorts while soaking in the sun to get a more even tan.

