 
menu menu menu

Gigi Hadid enjoys a memorable night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Taylor Swifts California show was graced by an excited Gigi Hadid and makeup artist Patrick Ta
Taylor Swift's California show was graced by an excited Gigi Hadid and makeup artist Patrick Ta  

Supermodel Gigi Hadid had a blast on Friday as she attended her best friend Taylor Swift's electrifying Eras tour stop at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California. 

The 28-year-old fashion icon couldn't contain her excitement as she witnessed Swift's mesmerizing performance, showcasing her admiration by proudly displaying an array of Eras Tour friendship bracelets.

Gigi Hadid enjoys a memorable night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert

During the concert, makeup artist Patrick Ta shared a heartwarming photo on his Instagram Story, capturing the two pals with their arms raised in pure joy. 

The duo sported the iconic beaded bracelets that have become synonymous with Swift's latest tour, but it was Hadid who stood out with her impressive collection.

As the night unfolded, Ta treated fans to a series of captivating videos, one of which featured Hadid dancing exuberantly in the stands with him while Swift rocked the stage with her hit song Cruel Summer. Still bubbling with energy, Hadid later grooved to the beats of Swift's iconic track, Shake It Off.

This was not the first time Gigi Hadid had supported her superstar bestie during the Eras tour. 

Back in May, she attended the Nashville tour stop alongside other friends, including Matty Healy, Lily Aldridge, and stylist Ashley Avignone.

The besties have been meeting up whenever they can during Swift’s tour. In June, after her Pittsburgh show, Swift was seen walking arm-in-arm with Hadid outside of Nobu Downtown in New York City. 

More From Entertainment:

Laura Whitmore reveals her drive to 'reclaim power' through new documentary series

Laura Whitmore reveals her drive to 'reclaim power' through new documentary series

Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom reveals cryptic post after sexting scandal

Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom reveals cryptic post after sexting scandal
Prince Harry could have ‘prevented Megxit’: Report

Prince Harry could have ‘prevented Megxit’: Report
Mark Zuckerberg takes on his daddy duties as he took daughters to Taylor Swift concert

Mark Zuckerberg takes on his daddy duties as he took daughters to Taylor Swift concert
Emilia Clarke revels in exciting final fight scene as G'iah in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Emilia Clarke revels in exciting final fight scene as G'iah in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater haven’t met in weeks as he navigates his divorce video

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater haven’t met in weeks as he navigates his divorce

BTS's Jungkook promises musical magic for fans in upcoming solo album

BTS's Jungkook promises musical magic for fans in upcoming solo album

Rising rapper Bia talks about collaborating with Timbaland, Busta Rhymes

Rising rapper Bia talks about collaborating with Timbaland, Busta Rhymes
Harry Styles is spotted on boat ride with James Corden

Harry Styles is spotted on boat ride with James Corden