Gigi Hadid enjoys a memorable night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert

Taylor Swift's California show was graced by an excited Gigi Hadid and makeup artist Patrick Ta

Supermodel Gigi Hadid had a blast on Friday as she attended her best friend Taylor Swift's electrifying Eras tour stop at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The 28-year-old fashion icon couldn't contain her excitement as she witnessed Swift's mesmerizing performance, showcasing her admiration by proudly displaying an array of Eras Tour friendship bracelets.

During the concert, makeup artist Patrick Ta shared a heartwarming photo on his Instagram Story, capturing the two pals with their arms raised in pure joy.

The duo sported the iconic beaded bracelets that have become synonymous with Swift's latest tour, but it was Hadid who stood out with her impressive collection.

As the night unfolded, Ta treated fans to a series of captivating videos, one of which featured Hadid dancing exuberantly in the stands with him while Swift rocked the stage with her hit song Cruel Summer. Still bubbling with energy, Hadid later grooved to the beats of Swift's iconic track, Shake It Off.

This was not the first time Gigi Hadid had supported her superstar bestie during the Eras tour.

Back in May, she attended the Nashville tour stop alongside other friends, including Matty Healy, Lily Aldridge, and stylist Ashley Avignone.

The besties have been meeting up whenever they can during Swift’s tour. In June, after her Pittsburgh show, Swift was seen walking arm-in-arm with Hadid outside of Nobu Downtown in New York City.