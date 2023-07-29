 
Emilia Clarke revels in exciting final fight scene as G'iah in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

In the thrilling climax of Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion," Emilia Clarke, who portrays G'iah, had an absolute blast filming the final fight scene. 

In this episode, G'iah, a Skrull ally turned adversary, faces off against Gravik, played by Ben Mendelsohn, in an epic battle where they both become "Super-Skrulls" after absorbing multiple powers from Marvel heroes.

During a Marvel interview in June 2023, Clarke expressed her enthusiasm for the action-packed sequence and the exhilarating stunt work involved. She particularly highlighted a part of the fight where she was on a stunt chariot, running without actually moving her legs, as the chariot was pulled by a car. 

Moreover, she raved about being on wires for moments of flying, which made her feel like she was on a theme park ride, giggling with excitement throughout the experience.

The stunt team even joked that they couldn't get Clarke out of the wires because she was having so much fun. For the actress, it was undoubtedly the most enjoyable day she had ever experienced on a film set, comparing it to the thrill of riding a roller coaster or a trapeze.

Despite the thrill of the wire stunts, Clarke still had to focus on nailing the Super Hero action for the scene, including landing in a heroic pose after delivering a powerful punch to Gravik. 

The process, while exhilarating, presented its challenges, with Clarke humorously describing how she had to jump in place for the flying effect, acknowledging that it felt a bit awkward to do so without being attached to the wires.

Nonetheless, even with the "anticlimactic" hopping, Clarke wholeheartedly declared it was "her best day" on set. 

