Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom reveals cryptic post after sexting scandal

Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom reveals cryptic post after his sexting scandal

Wife of Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom has come out with a cryptic post that talks about the difficulties of falling in love after he was caught sexting with another woman. She took to her Instagram story to share several posts, including multiple ones about love.

Her stories came on the same day that Amir wrote a touching birthday letter to her following reports that the two have separated after he was caught sexting someone else. In her post, she wrote about falling for someone who does not make love seem “hard.”

“Fall in love with someone who doesn't make you think love is hard.”

In another story, she shares a poem where the main character of the book finds love and shines brighter because of it. “Just like a book, I hope the second half writes a perfect tale where all loose ends find their place.”

Along with his tribute to her, Amir attached a sweet picture of them together as they stared into the camera. He captioned it: “Happy birthday Faryal. You deserve the world and more.”

He then shared a similar message in his story, mentioning how he is currently in Dubai. “Since its 12am in Dubai, I want to wish Faryal a happy birthday.”

The pair’s marriage is reportedly facing significant turbulence since MailOnline revealed that he had approached bridal model Sumaira and eventually ended up asking her to send him explicit photos.