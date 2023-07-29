 
menu menu menu

Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom reveals cryptic post after sexting scandal

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Amir Khans wife Faryal Makhdoom reveals cryptic post after his sexting scandal
Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom reveals cryptic post after his sexting scandal

Wife of Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom has come out with a cryptic post that talks about the difficulties of falling in love after he was caught sexting with another woman. She took to her Instagram story to share several posts, including multiple ones about love.

Her stories came on the same day that Amir wrote a touching birthday letter to her following reports that the two have separated after he was caught sexting someone else. In her post, she wrote about falling for someone who does not make love seem “hard.”

“Fall in love with someone who doesn't make you think love is hard.”

In another story, she shares a poem where the main character of the book finds love and shines brighter because of it. “Just like a book, I hope the second half writes a perfect tale where all loose ends find their place.”

Along with his tribute to her, Amir attached a sweet picture of them together as they stared into the camera. He captioned it: “Happy birthday Faryal. You deserve the world and more.”

He then shared a similar message in his story, mentioning how he is currently in Dubai. “Since its 12am in Dubai, I want to wish Faryal a happy birthday.”

The pair’s marriage is reportedly facing significant turbulence since MailOnline revealed that he had approached bridal model Sumaira and eventually ended up asking her to send him explicit photos. 

More From Entertainment:

Laura Whitmore reveals her drive to 'reclaim power' through new documentary series

Laura Whitmore reveals her drive to 'reclaim power' through new documentary series

Prince Harry could have ‘prevented Megxit’: Report

Prince Harry could have ‘prevented Megxit’: Report
Mark Zuckerberg takes on his daddy duties as he took daughters to Taylor Swift concert

Mark Zuckerberg takes on his daddy duties as he took daughters to Taylor Swift concert
Emilia Clarke revels in exciting final fight scene as G'iah in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Emilia Clarke revels in exciting final fight scene as G'iah in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'
Gigi Hadid enjoys a memorable night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert

Gigi Hadid enjoys a memorable night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater haven’t met in weeks as he navigates his divorce video

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater haven’t met in weeks as he navigates his divorce

BTS's Jungkook promises musical magic for fans in upcoming solo album

BTS's Jungkook promises musical magic for fans in upcoming solo album

Rising rapper Bia talks about collaborating with Timbaland, Busta Rhymes

Rising rapper Bia talks about collaborating with Timbaland, Busta Rhymes
Harry Styles is spotted on boat ride with James Corden

Harry Styles is spotted on boat ride with James Corden