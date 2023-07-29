K-pop group ZEROBASEONE’s agency takes action against threats

WAKEONE, the company overlooking K-pop group ZEROBASEONE has taken legal action against threats made against the members. The agency released a statement announcing the news on July 29th, saying they had filed criminal charges against several individuals.

They also insisted that they fully planned on taking action against any such threats made in the future as well as false rumours about the members.

“Hello. This is WAKEONE.

We recently saw that there were multiple posts online and on social media threatening the personal security of our artist ZEROBASEONE.

We are letting you know that in order to protect our artist, we are taking the actions described below.

On July 27, we filed a criminal complaint through the law firm SHIN&KIM against the writers of the posts in question for making threats and violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc.

We are informing you in no uncertain terms that we will take strong legal action, using all available measures, in response to any words or deeds that cause fear or anxiety, including actions that could harm our artist’s personal security.

Additionally, we are regularly monitoring, reporting, and deleting malicious posts about our artists that include malicious libel, defamation of character, insults, and the spreading of falsehoods, and we are continuously taking legal action against such posts. We plan to respond firmly, without any settlements or leniency towards the suspects in question.

We ask that you continue to actively send reports to WAKEONE’s official email address, and we will do our utmost to protect the rights of our artist. Thank you.”