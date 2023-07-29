‘Taali’ trailer: Sushmita Sen portrays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant

'Taali' is based on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant who petitioned the Supreme Court for transgender rights adoption

Following the resounding success of Aarya, Sushmita Sen is all set to take on a bold and unprecedented role as Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series Taali.

The series, set to release on August 15 on JioCinema, promises to shed light on the extraordinary life of the transgender activist, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Sen herself revealed the teaser of Taali on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse into the world of Shreegauri Sawant. In the teaser, the actress is seen donning a sari while adjusting her striking reddish-maroon bindi in front of a mirror.

The teaser then shifts to a poignant scene, showcasing members of the transgender community touching the feet of Shreegauri Sawant, portrayed by Sushmita Sen. The captivating teaser closes with Sen's narration, "From gaali (abuse) to taali (applause), the journey of Shreegauri Sawant. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant's fight for India's third gender."

Shreegauri Sawant's life story is one of resilience and determination. Born in Pune, she faced the loss of her mother at the tender age of 7 and was raised by her grandmother.

At 14 or 15, she left home to avoid disappointing her father, who served as a police officer. Despite the challenges, she went on to found the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust, an NGO dedicated to promoting safe sex and providing counseling to transgender individuals.

In 2014, she made history as the first transgender person to petition the Supreme Court of India for the adoption rights of transgender individuals.