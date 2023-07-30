 
menu menu menu

Twitter reacts to Kanye West brief comeback to quick suspension

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Kanye West was banned from Twitter in December 2022
Kanye West was banned from Twitter in December 2022

It seems Twitter under Elon Musk has fast become ‘expect the unexpected’platform as Kanye West, who was earlier banned from the social app, made his return, only to get re-blocked an hour later.

On July 29, some eagle-eyed observers on Twitter spotted the account of Ye, which had seemed unsuspended on Twitter.

It was unclear Kanye West was aware that his Twitter account was unsuspended for a while
It was unclear Kanye West was aware that his Twitter account was unsuspended for a while

But, an hour later, the account status was again switched to ‘suspended’ on the platform, according to The Mirror.

However, Yes account was soon suspended
However, Ye's account was soon suspended 

The surprise comes after Musk disclosed his efforts to keep the controversial rap star account status active on the platform.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” the now-CEO tweeted earlier.

Last November, the Donda hitmaker was booted out of the platform after sharing an offensive tweet about antisemitism.

But under the. 52, absolutist free speech rules toward content moderation, the hip-hop star was accepted again into the folds of Twitter.

West was at the time on his antisemitism spree as he again tweeted derogatory content, which included a swastika image mixed with a star of David.

Soon he was kicked out from the platform after the tweet, and by extension, other social media platforms also suspended his account due to his antisemitism.

Meanwhile, Twitterati's reactions to West’s brief comeback are below.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle got her name changed on Archie's birth certificate? video

Meghan Markle got her name changed on Archie's birth certificate?
Meghan Markle's birthday will be a 'private affair': report video

Meghan Markle's birthday will be a 'private affair': report

‘Little Women’ actress Kim Go Eun exposed by friend, “she used me” video

‘Little Women’ actress Kim Go Eun exposed by friend, “she used me”
Statue to honour Queen Elizabeth and her dogs

Statue to honour Queen Elizabeth and her dogs

K-pop group ZEROBASEONE’s agency takes action against threats

K-pop group ZEROBASEONE’s agency takes action against threats
Kate Middleton 'threw pointed looks' at William during 'angry' event in 2017 video

Kate Middleton 'threw pointed looks' at William during 'angry' event in 2017
Kaley Cuoco pens heartwarming tribute to Tom Pelphrey on his 41st birthday

Kaley Cuoco pens heartwarming tribute to Tom Pelphrey on his 41st birthday
Meghan Markle braved through 'scathing' look from Sophie in the UK video

Meghan Markle braved through 'scathing' look from Sophie in the UK
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can become 'hot property' again with 'key move' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can become 'hot property' again with 'key move'