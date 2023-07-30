Twitter reacts to Kanye West brief comeback to quick suspension

Kanye West was banned from Twitter in December 2022

It seems Twitter under Elon Musk has fast become ‘expect the unexpected’platform as Kanye West, who was earlier banned from the social app, made his return, only to get re-blocked an hour later.

On July 29, some eagle-eyed observers on Twitter spotted the account of Ye, which had seemed unsuspended on Twitter.

It was unclear Kanye West was aware that his Twitter account was unsuspended for a while

But, an hour later, the account status was again switched to ‘suspended’ on the platform, according to The Mirror.

However, Ye's account was soon suspended

The surprise comes after Musk disclosed his efforts to keep the controversial rap star account status active on the platform.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” the now-CEO tweeted earlier.

Last November, the Donda hitmaker was booted out of the platform after sharing an offensive tweet about antisemitism.

But under the. 52, absolutist free speech rules toward content moderation, the hip-hop star was accepted again into the folds of Twitter.

West was at the time on his antisemitism spree as he again tweeted derogatory content, which included a swastika image mixed with a star of David.

Soon he was kicked out from the platform after the tweet, and by extension, other social media platforms also suspended his account due to his antisemitism.

