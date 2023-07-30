 
Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Scotland get matching nails

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and her 11-year-old daughter, Penelope Scotland, spent some quality time together enjoying a pampering session. The founder of Poosh, aged 44, and her daughter treated themselves to a mani-pedi with nails almost matching in color.

Over the weekend, Kardashian, who is currently pregnant with her husband Travis Barker, took to her Instagram Story to share the delightful results of their bonding activity. One photo showed a bird's eye view of their feet with beautifully painted nails, accompanied by a cute painting nails emoji. Kourtney opted for a shimmering light pink shade on her toes, while Penelope chose a matte pink with a glossy top coat.

Another snap posted by Kardashian captured their hands, with her daughter's hand held in her own, resting on a brown blanket. In the caption, she wrote, "Mother daughter," expressing the sweet bond they share through their matching nails.

Kardashian made sure to credit celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon in both images for her excellent work.

Lately, the pregnant reality TV star has been cherishing plenty of girl time. Recently, she attended a screening of the box-office-smashing movie "Barbie," where she donned a pink leather jacket and pink jean shorts, following "strict instructions" from "the girls" to dress fittingly for the occasion.

