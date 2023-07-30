Fantastic Four: Cillian Murphy keeps door open for playing Doctor Doom

 
By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Fans' anticipation grows as Cillian Murphy addresses rumors of playing Doctor Doom in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, joining the Marvel Universe. 

During a recent interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, the actor revealed that his decision to take on the role would depend on the script. Murphy acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry, leaving the possibility open for his involvement.

Having already portrayed the Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Murphy showcased his supervillain talent. 

As excitement builds for the Fantastic Four movie, which was initially slated for release on February 14, 2025, filming has been delayed due to the ongoing strike in the industry. 

Marvel Studio head, Kevin Feige, expressed his enthusiasm for the film, considering it one of his highly anticipated upcoming projects. He emphasized the significance of the Fantastic Four as the foundation for the Marvel Comics universe, with the upcoming adaptation set to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the first time.

Amidst the delay caused by the strike, fans eagerly await updates on casting decisions and further developments on the long-awaited Fantastic Four adaptation.

