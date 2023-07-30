BTS’ Jungkook claims his personality is a mixture of his bandmates

K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook made an appearance on the drinking show from his bandmate Suga, Suchwita where he spoke about his solo debut, his personality and more. He also discussed his diet, revealing he has been taking up intermittent fasting.

He explained: “Yes, apparently it’s good for your health. I was looking up information on diets and learned everything there is to know about intermittent fasting. I thought it’d be good for me. I do the 20:4 method. But I’m not obsessive. I don’t do it obsessively.”

Suga then brought up a comment Jungkook had made in the past, saying: “In an interview, you said you had a personality made up of all members’ personalities.”

Jungkook responded, elaborating: “It’s true. In the way I talk, you can hear all the members. It’s not like I took something, it’s more like I was a sponge that absorbed everything (he became like the members without even realizing it.)”





Suga gave his opinion on the comment, saying: “In my opinion, you were influenced by different members in each era.”

Jungkook further added: “I didn’t really think about myself. But sometimes, when I’m talking to other people, the key points you guys talked about pop into my head. I get that feeling.”

He continued: “You flash through my mind during my conversations. Sometimes I give advice to my friends. Usually, I’m the one getting advice from you guys, right? When we’re talking, Young! You zoom through my head like that. You guys are all a part of me.”