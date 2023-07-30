Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade spotted shopping together in Aspen

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade were spotted shopping together in Aspen

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade were spotted shopping together in Aspen, Colo on Friday indicating that their friendship is going strong amid the separation of Kylie with husband Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the country singer were snapped together while going into a local shop to look at jewellery and other trinkets that were on the shelves, as per the photos obtained by TMZ.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade were spotted shopping together in Aspen

According to Pagesix, Richards and Wade were mostly left to their own devices and didn't leave each other's side.

The publication quoted a source saying, "There were no signs of PDA (Public display of affection) between the showbiz stars during the trip."

They added that the TV star and country singer were both in Aspen for business which led to them meeting each other.

Kyle is reportedly shooting Take Me Away, a documentary series.

Their outing comes after the pair refuted the claims of playing coy about their relationship and denied that they were dating.

During her encounter with a paparazzi, the reality star said, "We are just very good friends." She said "Yes" in response to a question about if her relationship with the musician was just a rumour.

When asked about matching tattoos with Wade, she responded that she also has matching tattoos with her best friend that doesn't mean that she is in a relationship with him.