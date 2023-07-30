 
menu menu menu

Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade spotted shopping together in Aspen

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade were spotted shopping together in Aspen
Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade were spotted shopping together in Aspen 

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade were spotted shopping together in Aspen, Colo on Friday indicating that their friendship is going strong amid the separation of Kylie with husband Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the country singer were snapped together while going into a local shop to look at jewellery and other trinkets that were on the shelves, as per the photos obtained by TMZ.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade were spotted shopping together in Aspen
Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade were spotted shopping together in Aspen 

According to Pagesix, Richards and Wade were mostly left to their own devices and didn't leave each other's side.

The publication quoted a source saying, "There were no signs of PDA (Public display of affection) between the showbiz stars during the trip."

They added that the TV star and country singer were both in Aspen for business which led to them meeting each other.

Kyle is reportedly shooting Take Me Away, a documentary series.

Their outing comes after the pair refuted the claims of playing coy about their relationship and denied that they were dating.

During her encounter with a paparazzi, the reality star said, "We are just very good friends." She said "Yes" in response to a question about if her relationship with the musician was just a rumour.

When asked about matching tattoos with Wade, she responded that she also has matching tattoos with her best friend that doesn't mean that she is in a relationship with him. 

More From Entertainment:

Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette celebrate legacy of Sinéad O'Connor at Fuji Rock Festival video

Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette celebrate legacy of Sinéad O'Connor at Fuji Rock Festival
Michelle Yeoh’s sweet nod to Jean Todt with ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ photo reference

Michelle Yeoh’s sweet nod to Jean Todt with ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ photo reference

Classic cinema inspiration behind Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' masterpiece

Classic cinema inspiration behind Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' masterpiece
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s very survival is ‘up for debate’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s very survival is ‘up for debate’
Khloe Kardashian throws son Tatum space-themed 1st birthday

Khloe Kardashian throws son Tatum space-themed 1st birthday

Fantastic Four: Cillian Murphy keeps door open for playing Doctor Doom

Fantastic Four: Cillian Murphy keeps door open for playing Doctor Doom
Model Daisy Lowe gifts her infant daughter £240 pair of Louboutins

Model Daisy Lowe gifts her infant daughter £240 pair of Louboutins
Meghan Markle is ‘squandering and giving away the greatest asset’

Meghan Markle is ‘squandering and giving away the greatest asset’
Nicholas Cage opens up about playing alternate Superman in The Flash cameo

Nicholas Cage opens up about playing alternate Superman in The Flash cameo