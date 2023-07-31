 
Selena Gomez shows off her true beauty in tiny pink outfit at beach

By
Web Desk

July 31, 2023

Selena Gomez shows off her true beauty in tiny pink outfit at beach

Singer and actress Selena Gomez left fans awestruck with her stunning appearance in pink bikini during sunny boat trip with friend on Saturday.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star enjoyed the summer weather with her close pals, while basking in the sun while.

She proudly shared a look at her cute outfit combo during the boating excursion. The 31 year-old singer gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her latest getaway with a series of Instagram Story.

Gomez wore a pair of blue denim overalls with the pink two-piece. In the first clip she shared, Gomez fixed her hair as the wind blew it around, showing off her Yvonne Léon yellow gold and grey diamond earrings and necklace.

Gomez also gave fans a peek at her overalls outfit, which included a pretty sun hat and a sequined Fendi Baguette purse.

The boat trip with pals comes just a week after Gomez marked her latest birthday with a huge party with friends including Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera.

