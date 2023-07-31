Cardi B may hit the wrong person after drink splash: Watch

The alleged incident was caught on camera amid Cardi B's fury after beer spilled

A woman had claimed that Cardi B's mic hit her when someone in front of her spilled a drink on the rapper, but he dodged the object, which struck her.

On Tiktok, the user named paxybabyy shared video footage of the incident and captioned it, "I'm bruised and sore".

In the video, the throwing of the mic was caught from the said woman's point-of-view.

"When I'm the one who gets smoked by the microphone but didn't throw the drink," she added.

The clip showed the drink thrower visible in front of her. While as Cardi threw the microphone, the person ducked, leading the object to hit Paxy instead.



Meanwhile, the latest use of the mic as a football was reportedly not the first time the outspoken rapper did this week.

The HotNewHipHop reported that the Grammy winner performed in a Dria's nightclub on Friday.

As her performance was underway, she was allegedly furious at the jockey for not playing her music right.

And at her set's end, Offset's wife seemingly hurled a mic at him before leaving the stage.



