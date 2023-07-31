Netflix unveils everything to know so far for ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3

Netflix has finally shed some light into season 3 of its famed show Ginny & Georgia.

The Emmy-nominated show has taken fans for a loop with its captivating storyline and shocking twists and turns along the way, all through seasons 1 and 2.

Now it is slated to return for another two, and everything there is to know about Ginny & Georgia has officially come to light.

For those unversed, the show initially dropped on February 2021 and quickly shot through the ranks of Netflix’s dossier.

Since then, it has also topped the streamer’s top 10 list of all the most-watched movies of all time.

Netflix’s theme for Ginny & Georgia:

The series center's around the life of two young women, Georgia (played by Brianne Howey) as well as Ginny (played by Antonia Gentry.)

Netflix’s Renewal status for Ginny & Georgia:

The announcement to renew the show for another two seasons was announced back on May 17th, 2023.

Netflix’s Estimated Release Date for Ginny & Georgia:

Sadly, due to the ongoing strike being conducted by the Writer’s Guild of America, there aren’t many updates regarding the production progress of season 3.

The SAG-AFTRA started in July 2023 and has since impacted the filming of many hit shows.

Thus, it is safe to assume that until the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) agrees, there can be no more updates.

However, in regards to an estimated timeline for the release of Ginny & Georgia fans can expect to hear something around 2025, if the situation persists for long.