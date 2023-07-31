European cinema chain Vue International hits box office milestone with 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Vue International, the prominent cinema chain in Europe, is celebrating its "best week ever" at the box office with the simultaneous release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

COO Claire Arksey proudly revealed that the twin film releases, playfully dubbed "Barbenheimer," set a new record for Vue International, surpassing their previous overall weekly admissions by an astounding 40% across eight European markets.

The films' successful debuts were highlighted by Vue cinemas in specific countries achieving remarkable milestones.

In Poland, the chain experienced its best week on record, while in the Netherlands, admissions beat the previous record set during the "Lion King" opening week in 2019.

Meanwhile, Vue U.K. and Ireland achieved an exceptional 20% increase in admissions compared to their previous highest week, which was during the "Skyfall" opening in 2012.

Strong word-of-mouth praise has also contributed to the films' success, with "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" admissions increasing week on week in markets such as Germany and the Netherlands. Vue International's COO, Claire Arksey, expressed confidence that both movies will continue to draw sizable audiences to cinemas throughout the rest of the summer.

"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have been raking in substantial box office numbers both internationally and domestically. "Barbie" collected an impressive $122.2 million internationally and $93 million domestically, amassing a grand total of $774.5 million. Meanwhile, "Oppenheimer" earned $72.418 million internationally and $46.2 million domestically, resulting in a total of $400.3 million, according to data from Comscore.