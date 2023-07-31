 
K-pop group Itzy makes comeback with ‘Cake’; fans have mixed reactions

By
Web Desk

July 31, 2023

K-pop group Itzy has made a comeback with the music video for their track Cake and the reactions are mixed. The comeback was highly anticipated as this is their first Korean release since Cheshire was released around eight months ago.

The group returned with a fresh summer concept following their usual theme of individuality and being unique, however, many fans are comparing it to their previous summer release, Sneakers.


One fan wrote: “It’s better than ‘Sneakers,’ but… I can’t see any of ITZY’s unique colours. I think I get what people are saying,” while another remarked: “Even small-to-midsized companies these days invest a lot and come out with a great music video. Even if the song is boring, a high-quality MV can save it, but this feels like they gave up halfway.”

One user claimed that the group has struggled to portray their image ever since the release of Wannabe: “I feel like ITZY’s songs after “Wannabe” have not been able to bring out their strong points. I think that’s such a pity. They’re really a crazily talented group…”

While some remarked that all the girl groups from the agency JYP Entertainment have been releasing similar music: “Perhaps because JYP’s girl group’s unique colours are all getting mixed up that it’s hard to tell them apart now…”

