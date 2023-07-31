Ridley Scott talks about reuniting with Joaquin Phoenix for 'Napolean'

Ridley Scott, Napolean director, recently that actor Joaquin Phoenix who portrays Napolean in the film was clueless about the film just two weeks before they started filming the movie.



The historical epic film Napolean marks the reunion of Oscar-winning actor and director Ridley Scott, the pair previously worked together on Gladiator over two decades ago.

Napolean official trailer

Variety reports that in an interview with Empire Magazine, Ridley Scott revealed that he had to talk scene by scene with Joaquin Phoenix for ten days about the film.



He said that Pheonix came to me and said, "I don't know what to do."

Ridley added, "Then we sat for 10 days and in a sense rehearsed, absolutely detail by detail."

Scott said that Phoenix is, "the best player of damaged goods" and that's why he was perfect to play as Napolean.

The actor said that it was a very nostalgic idea to work with Scott as he previously enjoyed working with him on Gladiator. He added that it wasn't a difficult idea for him to sign up for another film directed by Scott.

In an interview with Empire Magazine earlier, Scott revealed that he has to change the whole script to make Joaquin more comfortable. The film is written by David Scarpa.

Napolean will be released by Apple and Sony in theatres on November 22.