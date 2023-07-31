 
menu menu menu

Cardi B ASKED fans to splash her with water before she hurled mic at them

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Viral video shows Cardi B asking fans to splash her as she was dying of the heat
Viral video shows Cardi B asking fans to splash her as she was 'dying' of the heat

Cradi B was recently making headlines as she hurled her mic at a fan in the front row when he splashed her with liquid from his cup.

In the videos going viral, the rapper is seen performing her song a Bodak Yellow at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas as the incident takes place.

Now, a new video is making rounds on social media which reveals that the singer asked her fans to splash her with water as she was “dying” from the heat. 

The singer hyped the crowd to hose her and wasn’t bothered by the notion of getting soaked. She then bent over and again asked fans to splash her, which they did!

From the new video, it looks like Cardi should have anticipated the splash that angered her into throwing her mic at the fan. However, it’s likely that the singer was irritated as the splash came while she was singing and not between songs as she had asked.

Fans are also theorizing that the liquid was alcohol rather than water, which might be another reason the WAP rapper got upset.

Meanwhile, the fan that splashed her is reportedly very apologetic since the incident. It’s also worth noting that another fan is claiming that the rapper missed her mark and she got hit with the mic instead of the fan that splashed Cardi. 

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan urged to seek advice from David and Victoria Beckham

Harry and Meghan urged to seek advice from David and Victoria Beckham

Lady Gaga announces return to Las Vegas with highly anticipated Jazz & Piano performances

Lady Gaga announces return to Las Vegas with highly anticipated Jazz & Piano performances
Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth enjoy double date with wives in Byron Bay

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth enjoy double date with wives in Byron Bay
Prince William needs Harry by his side amid Kate's feud with Camilla? video

Prince William needs Harry by his side amid Kate's feud with Camilla?
BTS’ Jungkook responds to his encore performance controversy

BTS’ Jungkook responds to his encore performance controversy
BTS’ Jungkook causes COFFIN to sell out after ‘Seven’

BTS’ Jungkook causes COFFIN to sell out after ‘Seven’
Ridley Scott talks about reuniting with Joaquin Phoenix for 'Napolean'

Ridley Scott talks about reuniting with Joaquin Phoenix for 'Napolean'
K-pop group Itzy makes comeback with ‘Cake’; fans have mixed reactions

K-pop group Itzy makes comeback with ‘Cake’; fans have mixed reactions
Vick Hope talks racial diversity and depression ahead of wedding Calvin Harris

Vick Hope talks racial diversity and depression ahead of wedding Calvin Harris