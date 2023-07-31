Cardi B ASKED fans to splash her with water before she hurled mic at them

Viral video shows Cardi B asking fans to splash her as she was 'dying' of the heat

Cradi B was recently making headlines as she hurled her mic at a fan in the front row when he splashed her with liquid from his cup.

In the videos going viral, the rapper is seen performing her song a Bodak Yellow at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas as the incident takes place.

Now, a new video is making rounds on social media which reveals that the singer asked her fans to splash her with water as she was “dying” from the heat.

The singer hyped the crowd to hose her and wasn’t bothered by the notion of getting soaked. She then bent over and again asked fans to splash her, which they did!

From the new video, it looks like Cardi should have anticipated the splash that angered her into throwing her mic at the fan. However, it’s likely that the singer was irritated as the splash came while she was singing and not between songs as she had asked.

Fans are also theorizing that the liquid was alcohol rather than water, which might be another reason the WAP rapper got upset.

Meanwhile, the fan that splashed her is reportedly very apologetic since the incident. It’s also worth noting that another fan is claiming that the rapper missed her mark and she got hit with the mic instead of the fan that splashed Cardi.