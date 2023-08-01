 
Prince Harry, Andrew to bring 'fresh hell' for King Charles III

By
Web Desk

|August 01, 2023

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew could be a matter of trouble for King Charles, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex and York, who both have uncertain futures interms of royal life, could create 'fresh hell' for His Majesty.

Royal expert Daniela Elser told news.com.au: "We now face the possibility that various insider supporters of the Sussex cause have been leaking like cheap sieves and Charles & Co could be in for some new, fresh hell.

"The bottom line is the same for both Andrew and Harry – they are unfinished business for the King."

Meanwhile, biographer Andrew Lownie notes that Prince Andrew has no plans to leave in the near future

He tells Daily Beast: "Andrew is digging his heels... it’s part of a wider power and status game with Charles. Optics don’t look good, but that won’t worry Andrew. I don’t see him ever leaving.

"Charles and William have united to bring him down a peg or two and try and keep him and his family under the radar because they, as the future of the monarchy, have most to lose by his antics."

