Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan 'unclear', couple tipped to 'lead'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could bounce back from professional humiliation with a stronger plan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are keeping mum over their future plans, have the 'capacity' to surprise.

Royal expert Richard Fitizgerald reveals: "It's unclear, at the moment, what the Sussexes plan to do. Don't forget they have always had the capacity to surprise."

He added: "Well, having said that, it simply isn't clear. I'm surprised there hasn't been an initiative [so far]."

However, the couple is 'likely to lead to something' with their new friends circle.



Meanwhile, 'big power players' in Hollywood are resisting from jeopardizing their career for the couple. Amongst them is also Oprah Winfrey, who snubbed Meghan from her birthday invite.

A rep for the celebrity later clarified: "It was not a party for Ms Winfrey nor hosted by her. It was a party for Anastasia Soare celebrating 25 years in business, gathering women who had supported her during her career. The party was a day before Oprah's birthday and the host presented her with a cake."

