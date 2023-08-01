JoJo Siwa unveils the significance behind her 1st tattoo with friends

JoJo Siwa recently experienced a momentous occasion as she got her very first tattoo, and to celebrate this special milestone, she was joined by her close friends Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday.

The 20-year-old star proudly displayed her new ink on her Instagram, where she shared the excitement of heading to a tattoo parlor accompanied by her famous friends, Raven-Symoné, aged 37, and her wife Miranda Maday. Raven-Symoné and Miranda were there not only to provide moral support but also to document JoJo's tattoo journey.

Miranda took to her Instagram Story to capture the day's events, labeling one of the posts as "bb's first tattoo." In the picture, JoJo can be seen beaming with joy as a skilled tattoo artist works on the area behind her ear, which is the spot she chose for her tattoo.

Once the tattoo was completed, JoJo took to Snapchat to explain the significance behind the "1031" marking. She revealed, "The official meaning [of] 1031 is how many days my first concert tour lasted, but then '03 is the year that I was born."

However, she decided to keep the meaning of the other numbers to herself, teasing that the number "three" held special significance without disclosing further details.

JoJo had contemplated getting "1031" tattooed behind her right ear for a long time, and her friends were confident she would finally go through with it.