Meghan Markle’s 42nd birthday plans laid bare

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will celebrate her 42nd birthday on Friday, August 4, surrounded by her loved ones.



The plans for Meghan Markle’s birthday celebrations have been disclosed three days ahead of her special day.

According to a report, Meghan will be enjoying the big day with her husband of five years Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, who lives near their California mansion, will also most likely to join the couple.

The Daily Mirror, per Express UK, citing PR expert Mayah Riaz reported that Meghan Markle would prefer a "private affair" with just family and close friends.

“[The celebrations] will possibly be quite toned down this year and likely to be a private affair.”

Riaz further said, “It's quite possible that Meghan will spend the day of her actual birthday at home in Montecito, surrounded by her two children, Prince Harry, possibly her mother Doria [Ragland] and their rescue dogs.”