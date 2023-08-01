 
menu menu menu

BBC releases Sam Waterston-Led drama 'Oppenheimer' on iPlayer for global audiences

By
Web Desk

|August 01, 2023

BBC releases Sam Waterston-Led drama Oppenheimer on iPlayer for global audiences
BBC releases Sam Waterston-Led drama 'Oppenheimer' on iPlayer for global audiences

The classic BBC drama series "Oppenheimer," led by Sam Waterston, has finally made its way to the BBC streaming service, iPlayer. 

The BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated show, consisting of seven episodes, was previously only accessible for rent or purchase on Prime Video. 

Its release on iPlayer comes after the success of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" movie, which achieved remarkable box office numbers as part of the "Barbenheimer" cinematic event, grossing over $405 million worldwide.

Produced by BBC Studios, the TV show featured Sam Waterston as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the reflective father of the atom bomb, and David Suchet, known for "Poirot," as Los Alamos scientist Edward Teller. The cast predominantly comprised American actors based in the UK at the time, with Waterston being the exception.

The series, with a budget of $1.5 million (equivalent to around $5.5 million today), was filmed across the UK and the US, utilizing an extensive set built in Colorado Springs to recreate Oppenheimer's Los Alamos project, which housed the scientists of the Manhattan Project.

Variety recently delved into the show's fascinating history, noting that such an American-themed commission is unlikely for the BBC in the present day.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle sends ‘powerful’ message to Victoria, David Beckham amid feud video

Meghan Markle sends ‘powerful’ message to Victoria, David Beckham amid feud
Kate Middleton inspires Meghan Markle to take up a rare gesture

Kate Middleton inspires Meghan Markle to take up a rare gesture

Angus Cloud remembered his late dad Conor before sudden death: 'Miss u breh'

Angus Cloud remembered his late dad Conor before sudden death: 'Miss u breh'
Prince William and Kate Middleton to make major change in Balmoral plan

Prince William and Kate Middleton to make major change in Balmoral plan
‘Barbie’, an ode to mothers, daughters, and their shared love for dolls

‘Barbie’, an ode to mothers, daughters, and their shared love for dolls
Zooey Deschanel talks breaking free from 'likability trap' in pursuit of interesting roles

Zooey Deschanel talks breaking free from 'likability trap' in pursuit of interesting roles
Gigi Hadid mourns sudden death of ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud at age 25

Gigi Hadid mourns sudden death of ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud at age 25
Prince Harry planning a ‘brand reboot’ following his fall in popularity video

Prince Harry planning a ‘brand reboot’ following his fall in popularity

Jennifer Aniston grieving heart seeks solace in Justin Theroux after father's loss

Jennifer Aniston grieving heart seeks solace in Justin Theroux after father's loss