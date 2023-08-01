BBC releases Sam Waterston-Led drama 'Oppenheimer' on iPlayer for global audiences

The classic BBC drama series "Oppenheimer," led by Sam Waterston, has finally made its way to the BBC streaming service, iPlayer.

The BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated show, consisting of seven episodes, was previously only accessible for rent or purchase on Prime Video.

Its release on iPlayer comes after the success of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" movie, which achieved remarkable box office numbers as part of the "Barbenheimer" cinematic event, grossing over $405 million worldwide.



Produced by BBC Studios, the TV show featured Sam Waterston as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the reflective father of the atom bomb, and David Suchet, known for "Poirot," as Los Alamos scientist Edward Teller. The cast predominantly comprised American actors based in the UK at the time, with Waterston being the exception.

The series, with a budget of $1.5 million (equivalent to around $5.5 million today), was filmed across the UK and the US, utilizing an extensive set built in Colorado Springs to recreate Oppenheimer's Los Alamos project, which housed the scientists of the Manhattan Project.

Variety recently delved into the show's fascinating history, noting that such an American-themed commission is unlikely for the BBC in the present day.