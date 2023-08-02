 
Prince William stuns people with his new job

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William has stunned members of the public at a food truck in London as he served them veggie burgers.

With an aim to repair and restore the planet, the Prince of Wales teamed up with Youtube channel Sorted Food to create the meat-free burger, which was made using the environmental innovations of the 2022 winners of The Earthshot Prize.

The team, in viral video, can be seen preparing the burgers using Earthshot items handed to them by the future king, before heading out to serve them to diners from a food truck at a public place.

When a member of the team asked the “chef” for four Earthshot burgers, Kate Middleton's husband William turned around, revealing himself to gasping customers.

William's move left people in shock as they were not believing their eyes seeing the royal serving burgers from a food truck.

On woman expressed her feelings in her own words, saying: “Of all the things I was expecting, it was not that.”

She asked others, "What just happened?

Another person said: "My brain took like three seconds to buffer.

“Am I dreaming? Have I had enough sleep?”

The third one reacted: "I was lost for words."

Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis father William told customers that the Earthshot Prize, a 10-year project which he founded in 2020, aims to “repair and restore the planet.”

The burger was made using environmental innovations from the 2022 winners of the Earthshot Prize, which recognises those providing forward-thinking environmental solutions.

