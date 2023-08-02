 
menu menu menu

Emma Kenny announces birth of daughter after secret pregnancy

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Emma Kenny announces birth of daughter after secret pregnancy
Emma Kenny announces birth of daughter after secret pregnancy

Emma Kenny is a mom! 

This Morning psychologist has given birth to her third child, a daughter named Etta-Blue, following a secret pregnancy.

The TV regular took to Instagram on Monday and shared the happy news with her fans by sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed cradling her newborn alongside her husband Pete Skywalker.

Emma, 50, kept her pregnancy under wraps, saying she had suffered a series of miscarriages in recent years as she struggled to conceive.

The star, who shares sons Tyde, 16, and Evan, 14, with her ex-husband, shared a heartfelt post, saying Etta-Blue has 'healed her' after trying so long for another baby.

She wrote: 'I've waited 10 years to finally hold you in my arms. With every miscarriage I tried to learn to be grateful and accepting of what I had.

Emma also shared an adorable photo of Etta-Blue to her Twitter and wrote: 'The indescribable joy washing over me as I stare at you in wonder…..how grateful I am you chose me. Etta-Blue thank you xx'.

Emma was inundated with well wishes from her friends and followers including S Club's Jo O'Meara who wrote: 'How beautiful! Congratulations Emma ️'.

Another fan wrote: 'Wow this has made me so happy congratulations xxx Amazing so happy for you all xxxxxx big love'.

Emma is a psychologist who has appeared on This Morning regularly over the years giving out advice and help to viewers.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid ‘excited’ for Bella's comeback post intense treatment for Lyme disease

Gigi Hadid ‘excited’ for Bella's comeback post intense treatment for Lyme disease
Holly Willoughby talks about secret behind her happy marital life

Holly Willoughby talks about secret behind her happy marital life
Lizzo gets in trouble as more employees out her discriminatory behaviour video

Lizzo gets in trouble as more employees out her discriminatory behaviour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles ‘disappointed’ again? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles ‘disappointed’ again?
Lindsay Lohan shares sweet gift her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis sent her

Lindsay Lohan shares sweet gift her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis sent her

‘Euphoria’ cast ‘shell-shocked’ over Angus Cloud’s death: ‘Leaning on each other’

‘Euphoria’ cast ‘shell-shocked’ over Angus Cloud’s death: ‘Leaning on each other’
Travis Scott shares key 'Utopia' concert update after Egypt row

Travis Scott shares key 'Utopia' concert update after Egypt row
Gwyneth Paltrow opens her $4.9M mansion gates for only two lucky fans

Gwyneth Paltrow opens her $4.9M mansion gates for only two lucky fans

Zendaya remembers Angus Cloud, pens heartfelt note on Insta

Zendaya remembers Angus Cloud, pens heartfelt note on Insta