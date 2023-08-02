 
‘I was so pregnant here’: Kim Kardashian shares throwback photos with Justin Bieber and more

By
Web Desk

August 02, 2023

Kim Kardashian is once again treating fans to some throwback photos
The social media queen, Kim Kardashian, has treated her followers to a nostalgic journey as she shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Story. 

The reality star kicked off the reminiscing with a special snapshot from the night her mother, Kris Jenner, first encountered her longtime partner, Corey Gamble. 

The photo captured Kim and Kris alongside Kendall Jenner and Burberry's creative director, Riccardo Tisci, all adorned in elegant black dresses, radiating sophistication.

Amidst the throwbacks, Kim also paid tribute to Riccardo Tisci on his birthday, sharing a heartwarming photo featuring herself, Kendall, a youthful Justin Bieber, and the fashion designer. The image reflected the bond between these prominent personalities in the entertainment and fashion world.

Continuing the journey down memory lane, Kim shared behind-the-scenes moments from a cover shoot she collaborated on with Tisci. The photos showcased a pregnant Kim, donning a stylish black bra, matching panties, and a blazer, revealing her baby bump. Playfully, she reminisced, "I was so pregnant here LOL," and expressed her love for the unforgettable shoot.

The Instagram Story montage ended with Kim posing during the same photoshoot, clearly cherishing these precious memories and tagging the former Givenchy creative director, Riccardo Tisci.

As the SKIMS founder's nostalgic mood unfolded on social media, fans were delighted to witness glimpses of her personal and professional life. 

