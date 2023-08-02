 
Amir Khan invests £100,000 in wife's business in a bid to save marriage

By
Web Desk

August 02, 2023

Boxer Amir Khan is desperate to save his marriage amid reports that the couple is living separately. He is reportedly investing £100,000 in his wife Faryal Makhdoom's makeup business in a bid to save his marriage.

MailOnline reports that the couple's marriage is on the rocks after Amir Khan confessed to sending provocative messages to bridal model, Sumaira.

Dailymail quoted a source saying that the boxer has offered to invest £100,000 in her wife's cosmetic business known as Faryal Beauty as proof that he is willing to change his ways and is determined to save his marriage.

The source continued that things are not good between the couple, adding "Amir Khan is willing anything to save his marriage."

They added that Amir Khan wants to prove to his wife that he is willing to change and support her both emotionally and financially.

In addition to investing the money in Faryal's business, Amir Khan has gotten a new swimming pool at his house in Dubai and has also bought a new Range Rover that the couple will use.

It is reported that Amir has confessed to the need to change his ways and he seems confident that the couple can go through the troubles they had in the past.

Amir Khan has been married to Faryal for 13 years now and the couple shares three children, Lamaisa, Alayna and Muhammad. 

