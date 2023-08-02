 
Sharon Osbourne elaborates on nasty side effect of Ozempic for weight loss

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Sharon Osbourne has recently elaborated on the nasty side effects of Ozempic, used for weight loss.

In a new interview with Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast, the host questioned about her slimmed-down physique.

Sharon said, “You have a weight loss problem and you've tried everything and then somebody says take this injection and you're going to be skinny.”

Bill however considered weight loss medicine as a “game of always playing the odds”.

Agreeing with the host, Sharon admitted, “Always.”

Sharon then continued sharing about her condition in the first few weeks following the use of weight-loss drug.

“The first few weeks was horrible because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous.”

But, after a couple of weeks, Sharon revealed she was fine and felt nothing.

“I’ve been off it for a while now. Your stomach shrinks,” stated the 70-year-old.

Sharon pointed out that Ozempic was effective because she lost her appetite. Even after she stopped the injections, she still wasn’t hungry.

Sharon recalled using Ozempic for the first time while battling with cancer in her “colon and breast”.

She added that the government “encouraged the people to put stuff into our bodies that has not been properly tested”.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer, Michael Rubin and Elon Musk among many celebs have confessed of using this drug for weight loss. 

