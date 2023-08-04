Lizzo’s multi-million-dollar brand ‘in turmoil’: ‘She’s a disappointment'

Lizzo is currently looking to lose a lot in regards to her sexual harassment suit, as many warn her entire empire may wind up at risk.

This news has come shortly after her backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused the body positivity advocate of ‘weight-shaming’ them.

what is allegedly at most risk is the star’s entire $40 million dollar empire which she has built from royalties, sales and touring agendas, thanks to her hit songs, Juice and Good As Hell, among others.

Insights into the dangers being posed have been shared by PR expert Nick Ede.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with MailOnline.

In this chat he noted the chances of there being ‘massive bouts’ of disappointments among boardrooms and offices.

In regards to everything he was quoted saying, “Lizzo is a celebrity who has always been appealing to so many because of her inclusive nature and unashamed attitude towards authenticity. She has built up a brand that has millions of fans...”

Hence, “this lawsuit will come as a disappointment to many,” he also added in the middle of his converastion.

Already “She’s seen that with some people unfollowing her on social media and Beyoncé removing her from one of her remixes. Lizzo has put out a statement that measured and considered and assesses the situation...”

However, before signing off the expert also added, “I think ultimately her brand is strong and her hones refreshing and this will allow her to ride the storm but big brands and collaborators will probably tread carefully for a while until the situation is resolved as they want to make sure their brand is protected and not aligned with someone who are not likeminded.”