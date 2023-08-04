Will Smith recalls terrifying ‘Emancipation’ moment that ‘Introduced’ him to God

Will Smith recalled a terrifying moment when he got stuck in real and old chains while filming the historical action thriller film, Emancipation.

The King Richard actor reflected on his character, claiming he went “too far” in portraying the role of an enslaved men in the movie while speaking to Kevin Hart.

Smith said he still gets “teary” while recalling getting into the character while revealing a frightening moment that “introduced” him to God.

"Just bringing it up, I start to get teary," Smith said on Hart to Hart. "I wanted to feel the degradation of slavery and I went too far in. The level of human brutality, what we will do to each other."

The controversial actor said the role took a toll on his mental health while recalling the incident when the chains got struck around his neck while filming and he panicked.

"I was like, 'I want the real weight. I want the real chains,'" Smith revealed. "So they got old chains and they put it on my neck and they were fitting it for size and I'm standing there and the prop master went to put the key in and the key didn't work. And I was like, 'Oh no. Will, relax.'"

"And I'm standing there and they're running around and they couldn't get me out of it. I'm standing there in those chains, right on that hyperventilating edge,” he added.

Smith said he got freed from the chains but the incident and the movie stayed with him while admitting that he has no regrets for doing the movie.

"I wouldn't give it back," he said. "It was one of the greatest experiences I've ever had as an actor. Peter introduced me to God. My faith got solid after working on that movie."