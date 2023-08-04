Katie Price pays sweet tribute to daughter Bunny on her ninth birthday

Katie Price, a former glamour model, has paid an adorable tribute to her daughter, Bunny, on latter's ninth birthday. Katie took to Instagram to mark the special occasion of her daughter.



The former I Am A Celebrity star shared a picture of her daughter standing on a beach with her hair in a long braid - looking just like her mum during Katie's stint in I Am A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Bunny wore a hoodie and Ugg boots while she smiled at the camera.

Katie captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Bunny Bops!"



Fans flooded the comment section of the post with birthday wishes for Bunny. One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday to our darling Bunny Bops xxx."

Another expressed her love with a kissing emoji and wrote, "Isn't she beautiful." A third one drew a similarity between Katie and her look-alike daughter and said, "Looks like you when you first went in the jungle!!"

Last month, the mum-to-five shared a sweet throwback photo of her youngest children Bunny and Jet asking her followers for suggestions regarding her son's and daughter's upcoming birthday celebrations, reports Mirror.

The throwback photo featured the siblings (brother-sister duo) were seen with huge smiles on their faces while playing in a cardboard box.

Kylie shares both of her youngest kids with her ex-Kieran Hayler. Her elder kids include 21-year-old Harvey, 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior, whom she shares with ex-Peter Andre.

