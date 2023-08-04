Natalie Portman ditches wedding ring as she steps out amid husband’s cheating scandal





Natalie Portman has recently returned to Sydney after she made it her home for a year as Covid 19 broke out in 2020, and as she stepped out to attend the Angel City Equity Summit at Sydney's iconic Opera House, the actress was seen without her wedding ring.

The Black Swan actress is in Sydney to support Angel City Football Club, which is a National Women's Soccer League based in Los Angeles. Portman is a co-founder of the club.

Portman, 42, was spotted taking a stroll around the Sydney Harbor in a chic grey blazer which she paired with a white dress shirt.

The actress, completed her outfit with a pair of fitted pale blue jeans, black suede slip-on shoes, and designer cats eye sunglasses.

She wore a clean makeup look with pale pink matte lipstick and had her brunette locks down around her face.

Notably, she was not wearing her wedding ring, including her engagement and wedding bands, during her walk in Sydney. This follows reports that her husband, Benjamin Millepied, had an affair with a 25-year-old woman named Camille Étienne.

However, an insider shared with DailyMail.com that the alleged affair was short-lived and is now over. Despite this alleged transgression, the couple, who have been married for more than 10 years, are reported to be together and working to save their marriage.

According to People, a source revealed that Millepied is doing all he can to get Portman to forgive him and keep their family together.