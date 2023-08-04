 
Dua Lipa shares sneak peek into making of 'Barbie' hit 'Dance The Night'

By
Web Desk

August 04, 2023

 ‘Dance The Night’ creator Dua Lipa celebrating the song's success with some more behind-the-scenes footage 

Mermaid Barbie Dua Lipa is still celebrating her masterfully created Barbie song Dance The Night. The singer shared new behind-the-scenes clips from the making of the song.

“The making of “Dance The Night” for Barbie @iammarkronson @wyattish @carolineailin,” she captioned the video, tagging the people who co-wrote and co-created the song with her.

In the first and second clip, the artist is seen humming the lyrics to the song as the video of the song from the movie plays on a screen. This was followed by a slew of other clips that showed the process of recording the song. One clip even featured a whole orchestra playing the catchy instrumental melody of the song.

Lipa recently celebrated when the song hit Top 5 in U.K. charts. She took to Instagram to share a compilation footage which featured the actors including the leads, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rehearsing for the music video. It also featured Lipa’s music video of the song.

This comes after the One Kiss singer was sued once again for her hit Levitating. Musician Bosko Kante filed a new federal lawsuit against Dua Lipa and her label Warner Music Group (WMG.O) in Los Angeles on August 1. 

Kante alleges that Lipa and WMG.O used his "talk box" recording in remixes of her song Levitating without his permission. Kante is seeking more than $20 million in profits from the infringing music.

