Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Kensington Palace's communications team has been blasted for taking seven days to reply to a tweet for "an important cause".

The tweet containing a video was shared by BTP Federation to highlight the importance of hiking and mental health.

The tweet posted on July 28 reads, "A little more blister chat and a reminder of why Stuart Cowan from BTP Federation and Gary Thwaite of Civil Nuclear Pol Federation are hiking 500km in two weeks."

It took the 8-member strong team of Kensington Palace seven days to reply to the tweet.

The reply posted through the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales on August 4 read, "Well done Gary and Stuart, what an incredible effort - especially in such unpredictable weather! Such an important cause."



The Kensington Palace communications team has recently drawn criticism for trying to upstage King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The social media posts shared through Kate and William's account have angered the supporters of the King and his wife.